BJP targets Cong, AAP over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh

Hitting out at the Congress and the Aam Adami Party for giving "moral support" to Shaheen Bagh stir, the ruling BJP on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that young minds were "poisoned through hate-filled speeches" in the name of freedom of expression during anti-CAA protests. Initiating the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Upper House, senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav also lauded the government for multiple initiatives to take India ahead globally while being rooted to its values whether on digital front, agriculture, health or national security.

As in Lok Sabha, the BJP launched a frontal attack on opposition parties specially Congress for their stance against the amended Citizenship Act saying they were trying to divide the nation. Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh have gone to the demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh besides AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

"Congress and AAP are giving moral support" to the agitation and the "minds of small children are being poisoned", Yadav said, pointing out that a girl there spoke of violence against the prime minister and the union home minister while a "crowd was applauding", and the video was widely shared online. He said unfortunately none of the leaders or parties going there have raised issues of atrocities against minorities in Islamic nations and were busy politicising the issue for petty self interest.

Yadav alleged that by passing resolutions against the CAA, states ruled by non-BJP parties were hurting the Constitution. Lauding the government for Citizenship Amendment Act, Yadav also said that there has been improvement in national security ever since Bharatiya Janata Party has been voted to power.

Yadav quoted a statement by Trinamool MP Derek 'O Brien on how his relatives who went to Pakistan had to migrate and how those who came to India prospered. "We have got the citizenship law so that O'Briens remain O'Briens and are not forced to convert to other religions," Yadav said.

The ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 had figured prominently in the debate in Lok Sabha on Monday, with the BJP and opposition parties trading charges. Yadav also appreciated the move to appoint a Chief of Defence Staff for better coordination between the three wings of the armed forces - Army, Navy and Air Force.

Yadav said a previous parliamentary standing committee which had several important congress leaders as members had recommended "compulsory registration of citizens of India" and had stressed for national identity card. Yadav said President's speech provides an insight into government's commitment for development of all sections of society including Dalits, women, tribals and minorities.

The government has identified 115 aspirational districts for development. He said the list of Padma awardees post 2014 indicates how the government was committed to uplift the poor.

Targeting the Congress, he said, "You have objections to abrogation of Article 370" which was a temporary provision but "you had changed the preamble of the Constitution." He said before abrogation of Article 370, democracy in Jammu and Kashmir was hostage to three families but now there was development. "Apple is being purchased through NAFED," he said and added that similarly North East which was reeling under violence for long was undergoing all-round development under Look East Policy of the government.

He said the government has undertaken a number of economic reforms including Aadhar and digital account through Bhim App and urged the Congress to support the government in a positive manner. About Delhi, he said earlier 40 lakh people were forced to live without basic amenities, but now 1,737 illegal colonies have been regularised.

He said it was the BJP government which threw open Kartarpur corridor and has plans to celebrate Bal Gangadhar Tilak anniversary. "BJP is a party which believed in respect to all religions and freedom of expression," he said.

The BJP believes in democracy but the Congress when it loses "blames EVMs" and prompted moves like "Award wapasi", he said, asking the opposition party to introspect "how it provoked students of JNU in 2015". He said the Congress questioned the Army after the surgical strike and "had to apologise on Rafale".

Yadav said Congress opposed moves like legislation on Triple Talaq and "instead of appreciating BJP for solving a 700-year-old dispute on Ram Temple which is linked to the faith and values of masses tried to complicate the case in the court". He asserted that the BJP does not believe in discrimination and gave due credit to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for modern India and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay for Antyodaya.

"Oppose us but don't divide India.... Don't like us but let positive development happen," he appealed to the Congress..

