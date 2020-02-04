Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP targets Cong, AAP over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 19:56 IST
BJP targets Cong, AAP over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh

Hitting out at the Congress and the Aam Adami Party for giving "moral support" to Shaheen Bagh stir, the ruling BJP on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that young minds were "poisoned through hate-filled speeches" in the name of freedom of expression during anti-CAA protests. Initiating the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address in the Upper House, senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav also lauded the government for multiple initiatives to take India ahead globally while being rooted to its values whether on digital front, agriculture, health or national security.

As in Lok Sabha, the BJP launched a frontal attack on opposition parties specially Congress for their stance against the amended Citizenship Act saying they were trying to divide the nation. Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Digvijay Singh have gone to the demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh besides AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

"Congress and AAP are giving moral support" to the agitation and the "minds of small children are being poisoned", Yadav said, pointing out that a girl there spoke of violence against the prime minister and the union home minister while a "crowd was applauding", and the video was widely shared online. He said unfortunately none of the leaders or parties going there have raised issues of atrocities against minorities in Islamic nations and were busy politicising the issue for petty self interest.

Yadav alleged that by passing resolutions against the CAA, states ruled by non-BJP parties were hurting the Constitution. Lauding the government for Citizenship Amendment Act, Yadav also said that there has been improvement in national security ever since Bharatiya Janata Party has been voted to power.

Yadav quoted a statement by Trinamool MP Derek 'O Brien on how his relatives who went to Pakistan had to migrate and how those who came to India prospered. "We have got the citizenship law so that O'Briens remain O'Briens and are not forced to convert to other religions," Yadav said.

The ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 had figured prominently in the debate in Lok Sabha on Monday, with the BJP and opposition parties trading charges. Yadav also appreciated the move to appoint a Chief of Defence Staff for better coordination between the three wings of the armed forces - Army, Navy and Air Force.

Yadav said a previous parliamentary standing committee which had several important congress leaders as members had recommended "compulsory registration of citizens of India" and had stressed for national identity card. Yadav said President's speech provides an insight into government's commitment for development of all sections of society including Dalits, women, tribals and minorities.

The government has identified 115 aspirational districts for development. He said the list of Padma awardees post 2014 indicates how the government was committed to uplift the poor.

Targeting the Congress, he said, "You have objections to abrogation of Article 370" which was a temporary provision but "you had changed the preamble of the Constitution." He said before abrogation of Article 370, democracy in Jammu and Kashmir was hostage to three families but now there was development. "Apple is being purchased through NAFED," he said and added that similarly North East which was reeling under violence for long was undergoing all-round development under Look East Policy of the government.

He said the government has undertaken a number of economic reforms including Aadhar and digital account through Bhim App and urged the Congress to support the government in a positive manner. About Delhi, he said earlier 40 lakh people were forced to live without basic amenities, but now 1,737 illegal colonies have been regularised.

He said it was the BJP government which threw open Kartarpur corridor and has plans to celebrate Bal Gangadhar Tilak anniversary. "BJP is a party which believed in respect to all religions and freedom of expression," he said.

The BJP believes in democracy but the Congress when it loses "blames EVMs" and prompted moves like "Award wapasi", he said, asking the opposition party to introspect "how it provoked students of JNU in 2015". He said the Congress questioned the Army after the surgical strike and "had to apologise on Rafale".

Yadav said Congress opposed moves like legislation on Triple Talaq and "instead of appreciating BJP for solving a 700-year-old dispute on Ram Temple which is linked to the faith and values of masses tried to complicate the case in the court". He asserted that the BJP does not believe in discrimination and gave due credit to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for modern India and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay for Antyodaya.

"Oppose us but don't divide India.... Don't like us but let positive development happen," he appealed to the Congress..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amid noisy protests by TMC and Cong, Naidu holds ground during Zero Hour

Amid protests and sloganeering by opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress members to press for debate on CAA and NPR, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday carried on with its listed business during the morning session when as many as 21 issues of publ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM DEL118 2ND LD MODI-POLLDelhi needs govt that will not resort to appeasement but supports CAA PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to a...

2 days left, Delhi poll campaign reaches a crescendo as PM, Kejriwal, Rahul, Priyanka trade charges

With just two days left for it to end, the high octane campaign in Delhi Assembly polls reached its crescendo on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pulled ...

Shaheen Bagh shooter AAP member, says police; family refutes claim

Kapil Baisala who opened fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, police said on Tuesday, prompting the BJP to accuse Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing with the security of the country. Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020