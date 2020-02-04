Left Menu
Development News Edition

OBITUARY-Moi, Kenyan strongman who presided over rampant graft, dies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:03 IST
OBITUARY-Moi, Kenyan strongman who presided over rampant graft, dies
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@PeterKamore3)

Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who has died aged 95, held power for longer than any other leader since independence and left a legacy of corruption that still haunts the East African nation today.

Moi was usually pictured carrying an ivory baton and described by critics as a virtual dictator. But, for all its poverty, he left Kenya more stable than many other countries in the region emerging from colonial rule. The then vice-president came to power in 1978 when President Jomo Kenyatta died. Diplomats said an attempted coup four years later transformed him from a cautious, insecure leader into a tough autocrat.

His government set up torture chambers in the basement of Nyayo House, a building in Nairobi's city center that now houses the immigration department. Thousands of activists, students and academics were held without charge in the underground cells, some of them partly filled with water. Prisoners say they were sometimes denied food and water. He won elections in 1992 and 1997 amid divided opposition. But he was booed and heckled into retirement when term limits forced him to step down in 2002 and he lived quietly for years on his sprawling estate in the Rift Valley.

SCANDALS AND POLITICS Born a cattle herder's son in a village 200 km (125 miles) northwest of Nairobi in 1924, Moi was a headmaster before entering politics in the 1950s.

He succeeded in keeping Kenya relatively stable compared to many of its troubled neighbors, working for regional peace, and eventually, he introduced political pluralism. But he floundered badly on the economy as poverty deepened and corruption flourished. A 2004 report by corporate investigations firm group Kroll accused Moi and his inner circle of stealing $2 billion of state funds - an accusation dismissed at the time by the government.

One major scandal on his watch, "Anglo Leasing", began in the 1990s and involved state contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars being awarded to non-existent firms. Another scam, "Goldenberg", led to the loss of at least $1 billion from the central bank via compensation payments for bogus gold and diamond exports. The economy nosedived in the late 1990s as tea and coffee prices slid. Donors froze lending, citing concerns about corruption. Crumbling infrastructure scared off investors.

Moi pulled the strings of Kenya's tribal politics throughout his time in power, despite having an uncharismatic presence often underestimated by less canny opponents. He belonged to the small Kalenjin tribe but kept control through links to other small tribes, exploiting their fear of domination by large communities such as the Kikuyus and Luos.

He resented the Kikuyus' attempts to block his appointment as president when independence leader Kenyatta died and he made scores of prominent business and political appointments from his ethnic group. SING LIKE A PARROT

Kenya's only coup attempt, in 1982, did immense damage to the country's reputation for stability and Moi soon changed the constitution to legalize de-facto one-party KANU rule. Moi retained symbols of democracy such as regular parliamentary elections but critics said government interference was so pervasive that Kenya was a virtual dictatorship.

He chipped away at parliament's authority and exercised almost unlimited power. "Everyone should sing like a parrot after me," was one of his frequent sayings. Moi barely survived demands for his resignation over the 1990 murder of Foreign Minister Robert Ouko, a prominent Luo leader. In 2010, a government inquiry into the death, presented to parliament five years after it was written, said the murder was carried out in one of Moi's official residences.

Under international attack for rights abuses and corruption, Moi announced in 1991 that multi-party elections would be held for the first time in 25 years. But the opposition remained divided. In 2002, Moi surprised all observers by allowing free elections that dealt his youthful protege Uhuru Kenyatta a crushing defeat.

"That is the way democracy goes," Moi said after results were announced. Kenyatta, son of the country's first president, was finally elected president in 2013 and is serving his second and final term.

Even though Kenyan prosecutors are still pursuing corruption cases dating back to Moi's time, he was often seen as a respected elder statesman. His style softened markedly in his last days in office. "I forgive those who have hurled insults at me," Moi said in his last national day speech in 2002. "If I have said anything that has hurt your heart, forgive me.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amid noisy protests by TMC and Cong, Naidu holds ground during Zero Hour

Amid protests and sloganeering by opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress members to press for debate on CAA and NPR, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday carried on with its listed business during the morning session when as many as 21 issues of publ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 PM DEL118 2ND LD MODI-POLLDelhi needs govt that will not resort to appeasement but supports CAA PM New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to a...

2 days left, Delhi poll campaign reaches a crescendo as PM, Kejriwal, Rahul, Priyanka trade charges

With just two days left for it to end, the high octane campaign in Delhi Assembly polls reached its crescendo on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pulled ...

Shaheen Bagh shooter AAP member, says police; family refutes claim

Kapil Baisala who opened fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, police said on Tuesday, prompting the BJP to accuse Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing with the security of the country. Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020