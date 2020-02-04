Left Menu
Exposes dirty face of AAP, Kejriwal: Nadda on Shaheen Bagh shooter identified as AAP worker

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-02-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:43 IST
Taking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala was identified as an AAP worker by police, BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday said it exposed the dirty face of the party and Kejriwal who were playing with the country's security. In a series of tweets, Nadda said people of the country and Delhi today have seen dirty face of Aam Aadmi Party.

"For political longing, Kejriwal and his people even sold the security of the country. Earlier, Kejriwal used to insult the Army and advocate terrorists, but today, relations with those who carry out their terrorist activities came to light," he said. Nadda said he wanted to make it clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government, and "this nation will not forgive those who play with its security. Kejriwal and his entire team have been exposed. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply".

He claimed the entire country has seen "photos of Imam Hussain, the MLA and former minister of Delhi government, with a radical terrorist organisation PFI".

