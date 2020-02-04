Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal a 'self-praiser', avoids public meetings to escape questions from citizens: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday on Sunday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a "self praiser" who avoids public meetings lest people ask him about his old promises and the lack of development in the city in the last five years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:26 IST
Kejriwal a 'self-praiser', avoids public meetings to escape questions from citizens: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Delhi Cant on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday on Sunday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a "self praiser" who avoids public meetings lest people ask him about his old promises and the lack of development in the city in the last five years. "Kejriwal is a self-praiser. He will never a hold jana sabha (public meeting) and will only do roadshows in order to save himself from questions of citizens on development and the promises made by Aam Aadmi Party," said Shah addressing a rally in Delhi Cantt.

"Kejriwal made several promises like 15 lakh CCTV cameras and jobs to 8 lakh youths. I urge Kejriwal to read his manifesto to recollect what he had promised and what he has delivered," he said. He said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet has been reduced by 1,095 buses under Kejriwal's rule and only 1.50 lakh cameras have been installed with most of them funded by the Centre.

He further accused AAP chief of not delivering on his promise of giving potable water to the people. "Kejriwal, who promised purified water to people of Delhi, has failed to provide safe drinking water and clean Yamuna river." Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah lauds India U19 team for reaching World Cup final after thrashing Pak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Indian team for defeating Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park in South Africa. India trounced Pakistan by 10-wicket to register a third consecutive spot in the final of the ...

FM exhorts industry to shun hesitation, partner with govt to push growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday exhorted the industry to shun hesitation and be a partner in driving growth, saying the government has already initiated several measures and is willing to take more steps. The government has a...

JVM-P issues show-cause notice to MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik on Tuesday served show-cause notice to party MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting top Congress leaders in Delhi last month, and other anti-party activities. The JVM-P also took umbrage at Yadavs alleged rema...

UPDATE 1-Argentines look to higher authority of native son Pope Francis for help in debt crisis

In the Buenos Aires neighborhood where Pope Francis grew up, Argentines quietly hope the pontiff can help solve a debt crisis that has rippled through every part of Argentine society and put the serial defaulter at risk in the markets. Arge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020