Maha women's commission chief Vijaya Rahatkar resigns

Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Tuesday tendered her resignation from the post. She submitted her resignation to Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Rahatkar is the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha and her resignation comes against the backdrop of the Bombay High Court's observation regarding her continuance on the post despite change in government in the state. The Maharashtra State Commission for Woman was set up on January 25, 1993 and consists of the chairperson, six non- official members, a member-secretary and the state director general of police as ex-officio member..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.