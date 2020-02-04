People assured us they will vote for AAP: Kejriwal's wife Sunita

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday said that people have assured her that their vote will go to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. "People are watching how allegations are being put on us. But they assure us that their vote will go only to 'jhaadu'. It is very disheartening to see that allegations are being put on a person who is working so hard," Sunita told ANI.

"This is a democracy. Whoever the people elect, they have to govern. In the past five years, Arvind has travelled a lot to the 70 constituencies of Delhi. People are our family," she added. She expressed disappointment with the allegation of some people from the opposition that Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist or Maoist.

"Our concern is about his health. It is very sad that some people from the opposition party are leveling Arvind with tags of a terrorist. He is someone who has devoted his life to social service. People in politics should be mature and not make such statements," she said. "AAP has worked for the basic education and health services in Delhi in its first term. Further, we want to take Delhi to level 2 if given an opportunity again," she added.

Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of Arvind Kejriwal said, "Is making education and healthcare accessible to people terrorism? Is working for the people terrorism? My father used to teach me and my brother about Bhagavad Gita. Is that terrorism?" "The common people are saying that they will vote on the basis of work. That is why we are energised and I have faith that people will vote for AAP," she added.

The elections for the Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.