Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Election meltdown: What went wrong at the Iowa caucuses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 00:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 00:32 IST
EXPLAINER-Election meltdown: What went wrong at the Iowa caucuses

A technology meltdown triggered chaos in the hours after the Iowa caucuses were held on Monday night, upending a highly-anticipated first contest in the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination race. Iowa officials had anticipated releasing results before bedtime. But by midday on Tuesday, not a single precinct result had been made public.

"This was the biggest technological meltdown of an election that was broadcast on live TV," said Marian Schneider, the president of Verified Voting, a group that advocates for secure voting technology. Here's what unfolded:

WHAT BROKE? Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) officials planned to use a mobile app to collect the results of more than 1,600 caucuses that took place across the state on Monday night.

In previous caucuses, the party used a phone system to have local volunteers call the results into state headquarters. But this time, state officials instructed the local volunteers, known as precinct chairs, to download a mobile app. It was designed to collect the data and then provide results.

Before voting even began, complaints about the app surfaced in media. Users complained in interviews that it was difficult to log into the app. IDP Chairman Troy Price said on Tuesday that the app also had a "coding problem" that caused more issues, but said there was no hack or intrusion involved.

BUSY PHONE LINES By 10 p.m. CST, it became clear that Iowa Democrats were going to have to find another way to tabulate the results.

Local party officials began calling to submit their results, but jammed phone lines meant that even the old-fashioned way wasn't working. "We had people with their phones on speaker who were stuck on hold from 9 through at least 11," said Linn County Democratic Party Chairman Bret Nilles.

TOO MANY NUMBERS Further exacerbating the problem was the volume of information that Democratic officials had to collect this time.

Each individual caucus involves a two-step process. Voters pick a candidate. And then any voter who backs a candidate with less than 15% support makes a second choice. Then the results are converted into delegates. In previous years, only the number of delegates had to be tabulated. This year, all three parts - the first vote, the second and the number of delegates - must be reported.

WILL WE EVER KNOW THE WINNER? The silver lining, Democrats in Iowa say, is that all of the results have a paper trail.

All voters who attended a caucus filled out a card indicating their picks - both the first and second. "The good news is that they didn’t use (the mobile app) for voting, which means the results are available and have been preserved on paper," said voting security advocate Schneider.

Party officials expect to make the majority of the results known by Tuesday at 4 p.m. CST. (Editing by Soyoung Kim and Paul Simao)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa's delayed caucus results

The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday they will not use the same app that led to delayed reporting of Iowas Monday presidential caucus results in their own caucuses on Feb. 22. Democratic party officials in Iowa have had to delay anno...

Fed permanently bars Goldman banker over 1MDB

The Federal Reserve permanently barred a senior Goldman Sachs executive from the banking industry over the 1MDB scandal, the US central bank announced Tuesday. The Fed action affects Andrea Vella, who had been placed on leave amid a crackdo...

Report: Chargers keeping offensive coordinator Steichen

The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Steichen, 34, took over the job midway through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.T...

US STOCKS-Wall St surges as China financial measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after Chinas central bank intervened.The Dow was on pace ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020