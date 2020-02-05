Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Disorganized mess': Iowans angry over Democratic presidential caucus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 00:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 00:50 IST
'Disorganized mess': Iowans angry over Democratic presidential caucus

From excitement to embarrassment to full-on rage, Iowa Democrats who took part in the first of the state-by-state nominating contests in this year's U.S. presidential race ran the gamut of emotions as their quadrennial moment in the spotlight descended into chaos.

Jessica Leonard, who runs a food truck, was so furious about her state's Democratic caucus on Monday that she said she may vote for Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election rather than the eventual Democratic nominee. "It makes you want to distrust the whole procedure," said Leonard, 41, explaining she had been a fan of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, one of the Democratic candidates. "I'm not happy at all with how the Democratic Party is representing itself. It looks like a disorganized mess."

Thousands of voters met on Monday night in venues ranging from barns to basketball arenas, an initially joyous process that soon turned into frustration at the party's failure to quickly produce voting results. The Democratic Party blamed technical problems for the delay in vote counting and planned to release results later on Tuesday.

The campaigns of the various candidates also criticized the process. Opinion polls had shown U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead in Iowa, followed by Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. The state-level nominating contests will determine the Democratic nominee to face Trump, who does not face a serious challenge within his party. Precinct captains responsible for calling in results from around the rural state - which usually takes pride in its outsized role in the presidential race - reported difficulties using an electronic application as well as calling them in.

"We had people with their phones on speaker who were stuck on hold from 9 (p.m.) through at least 11," said Bret Nilles, the Democratic chairman in Linn County, seated in Cedar Rapids. Some voters blamed procedural changes for the delays. Iowa Democrats had pledged this year to make public how voters aligned on their first-choice candidates as well as the final caucus results once supporters of candidates who did not attract enough support to stay viable in the caucus system made a second choice.

"When you are trying to keep track of 1,700 precinct caucuses and totaling up all the numbers like that ... the process just does not really support that very well," caucus voter Tom Chapman, 56, said in Des Moines. (Additional reporting by Daniel Fastenberg; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Will Dunham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa's delayed caucus results

The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday they will not use the same app that led to delayed reporting of Iowas Monday presidential caucus results in their own caucuses on Feb. 22. Democratic party officials in Iowa have had to delay anno...

Fed permanently bars Goldman banker over 1MDB

The Federal Reserve permanently barred a senior Goldman Sachs executive from the banking industry over the 1MDB scandal, the US central bank announced Tuesday. The Fed action affects Andrea Vella, who had been placed on leave amid a crackdo...

Report: Chargers keeping offensive coordinator Steichen

The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to a new deal, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Steichen, 34, took over the job midway through last season when Ken Whisenhunt was fired following a 3-5 start.T...

US STOCKS-Wall St surges as China financial measures soothe virus worries

The Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday and the SP 500 headed for its biggest one-day gain in about six months as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak waned after Chinas central bank intervened.The Dow was on pace ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020