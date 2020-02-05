Pratap Singh Bajwa gives Zero Hour notice in RS over airline safety
Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "need to ensure airline safety".
Bajwa is an MP of the Upper House of the Parliament from Punjab.
The first phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)
