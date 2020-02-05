Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over "inadequate supply to Armed forces in Siachen"

Congress leaders on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lower House of the Parliament over inadequate supply of necessary equipment including clothing, gear, footwear and nutritious food to the armed forces posted in Siachen glacier.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 11:19 IST
Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS over "inadequate supply to Armed forces in Siachen"
Parliament of India. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in the Lower House of the Parliament over inadequate supply of necessary equipment including clothing, gear, footwear and nutritious food to the armed forces posted in Siachen glacier. The notice was submitted by Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore.

This comes after a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) was tabled in the Parliament on Monday regarding the condition of troops in high altitude areas. Army chief General MM Naravane had, on Tuesday, said that the report by CAG was "a little outdated" and stressed that every jawan who goes to Siachen gets personal clothing worth approximately Rs 1 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Unknowns of the new virus make global quarantines a struggle

Health authorities are scrambling to halt the spread of a new virus that has killed hundreds in China. But with important details about the illness and how it spreads still unknown, officials and medical personnel are struggling. Government...

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police.

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....

NBA roundup: Harden's heroics lead Rockets past Hornets

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double, and the host Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday. Harden was exceptional throughout but especially down the stretch, f...

US, EU, China, India among 'big emitters', must lead way on climate action: UN chief

The European Union, the US, China, India, Japan and Russia are the worlds big emitters who must respect and meet their commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the UN chief has said, underlining tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020