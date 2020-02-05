Women fans of AAP's Raghav Chadha have more than 'vote' on their minds

The Aam Aadmi Party's Rajinder Nagar candidate Raghav Chadha has been getting a lot of attention of late, not just because of the imminent Assembly polls here. The 31-year-old chartered accountant, a bachelor, seems to be so popular with women voters that he has been inundated with marriage proposals from many of them.

Chadha has received at least 12 marriage proposals on social media in the last 15 days, according to his social media team. "Recently, a woman tagged him on Twitter, asking him to marry her. Chadha said the economy was not doing good so it was not the right time to get married," his social media manager said.

Chadha's Instagram account is also replete with messages from his women fans, he said. "Women from across the country have expressed their interest in him. We usually don't respond to such messages. If the women are from Delhi, we ask them to vote for him," he said.

Lean and fair-skinned, the bespectacled young politician fits well into the conventional north Indian standards for a good looking man. Though Chadha is not new to this kind of attention, the number of such proposals have surged because his social media activity has increased due to the elections, the social media manager said.

"When he went to a school for a meeting recently, a teacher said 'If I had a daughter, I would have got her married to you'," another member of his team recalled. Chadha doesn't really like to talk about the proposals and is a bit shy, a woman member of the team said.

The AAP's face on prime-time TV debates, Chadha is contesting his first assembly election. He had last year unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from South Delhi.

This time, he is pitted against BJP veteran R P Singh, an advertising professional from the same neighborhood, and Congress's Rocky Tuseed, 25, the youngest candidate in this election.

