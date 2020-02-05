Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi cited Tarvinder Marwah's act to challenge BJP for raising 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pak

The nationalism pitch is catching up well in the Delhi election campaign trail as leaders across party lines are using it to appeal to voters in its favor. On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cornered the BJP on the same pitch and asked if any of its leaders have ever raised 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 12:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi cited Tarvinder Marwah's act to challenge BJP for raising 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pak
Tarvinder Singh Marwah (left) with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

The nationalism pitch is catching up well in the Delhi election campaign trail as leaders across party lines are using it to appeal to voters in its favor. On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cornered the BJP on the same pitch and asked if any of its leaders have ever raised 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogan in Pakistan. He cited an incident of a Congress leader, who raised the slogan in the neighboring country to take a jibe at the ruling party.

Addressing a poll rally in Jangpura, Gandhi said that the Congress candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who is contesting the election on the party's ticket went to Pakistan in 1987 and raised the "Hindustan Zindabad" (Long live India). "The BJP leaders talk about patriotism. Show me just one BJP leader who raised 'Hindustan zindabad' slogan in Pakistan. Congress' Jangpura candidate (Tarvinder Singh Marwah) did that and he went to jail for it," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Marwah said that he raised the slogan in response to anti-India slogans by Khalistani elements at Nankana Sahib. "The Khalistan movement was raised under the patronage of Pakistan in the 80s. After the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984, the demand for Khalistan was at its peak. At that time, Khalistani elements used to raise anti-India slogans at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites of Sikhs," he said.

"I went to Nankana Sahib from Delhi for the Baisakhi program in 1987 and shouted slogans of Hindustan Zindabad and Khalistan Murdabad to respond to the Khalistani forces there," Marwah said. He stated that Pakistani security personnel detained him following the sloganeering.

Marwah said that he along with his associates was kept in anonymity for the next four days, where they were mistreated. However, they all were later released after the intervention of the Indian High Commission. At that time, Marwah was around 27 years old and was a Youth Congress worker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Harden's heroics lead Rockets past Hornets

James Harden finished one rebound shy of a 40-point triple-double, and the host Houston Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110 on Tuesday. Harden was exceptional throughout but especially down the stretch, f...

UPDATE 1-Malawi presidency to appeal court ruling overturning poll result

Malawis presidency on Wednesday said it would appeal a court ruling overturning the election result that returned Peter Mutharika to power, saying that it cannot be allowed to stand.Presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalirani said the presidency ...

Unknowns of the new virus make global quarantines a struggle

Health authorities are scrambling to halt the spread of a new virus that has killed hundreds in China. But with important details about the illness and how it spreads still unknown, officials and medical personnel are struggling. Government...

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar: Police.

Two militants, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar Police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020