AAP unmasked with release of Shaheen Bagh shooter's photo, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday attacked Arvind Kejriwal, saying Aam Aadmi Party has been unmasked with the release of the photo of the man who fired in Shaheen Bagh. Prakash Javadekar said, "The agenda of AAP is clear as they conspired to create tension. Recently a photo of the man (Kapil Gujjar)who fired in Shaheen Bagh was released. The photo showed him being welcomed by the AAP. Hence, it is not a photo that was randomly clicked. With this, the AAP has been unmasked. The AAP has always supported the Shaheen Bagh protest."

Kapil was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident and an FIR was registered against him. He had, on February 1, opened fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on for over 50 days. "The AAP used the youth to increase tension, get sympathy and at the same time ridicule the society. The youth was brainwashed," he added.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police revealed that Kapil Gujjar, the shooter of Shaheen Bagh is associated with the AAP based on photographs recovered from his phone in which Gujjar and his father are seen along with prominent leaders of the party. Kapil, according to the official, had told the Crime Branch that he had brought the pistol almost seven years ago for celebratory firing during his brother's wedding.

Javadekar also said that FIR has been registered against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and Abdul Rehman for the violence that erupted on December 20 and 21. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur had sent Kapil, who is a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, to two-day police custody.(ANI)

