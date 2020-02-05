PM seeking to use budget to sack Sitharaman: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to use the "useless" budget presented by a "clueless" Nirmala Sitharaman to dump the entire blame on her and sack her.
"Dear PM, The economy has imploded and you must be racking your brains on how to avoid the blame. Use the useless budget presented by clueless Nirmala Ji. Sack her and dump the entire blame on her. Problem solved," he said on Twitter.
Gandhi has been blaming the prime minister for the state of the economy, often accusing him of destroying it through his policies including demonetisation and GST. He has also been criticising the budget presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman, saying there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Congress
ALSO READ
Firm on my remark on Rahul Gandhi, says Mumbai University Prof Yogesh Soman
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose on birth anniversary
Modi govt risking people's future by damaging LIC: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi to address anti-CAA rally at Wayanad on Jan 30
Instead of Ayodhya, Uddhav Thackeray should go for Hajj Yatra with Rahul Gandhi: GVL Rao