Poland to hold first round of presidential election on May 10

Poland will hold the first round of its presidential elections on May 10, the parliament speaker said on Wednesday, in a vote that will decide whether the ruling nationalists can further implement reforms criticized by Brussels and the opposition.

"The presidential elections will be held on May 10," Elzbieta Witek told reporters.

