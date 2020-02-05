Opp parties in RS raise Abdullah's detention

Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday voiced concern over the detention of NC leader Farooq Abdullah and attacked the government over the CAA and NRC, saying it was destroying the social fabric of the nation. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Upper House, the ruling BJP defended the government's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir and the amended citizenship law, saying they have strengthened democracy and the nation, and slammed the opposition for backing protests like in Shaheen Bagh.

Members from the NCP, DMK, TDP and RJD said the Constitution was "under threat" and the protests against the CAA were spontaneous. They questioned the government's intent behind detaining Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, since August 5 last year when Article 370 was scrapped..

