DefExpo: Akhilesh tries to steal BJP govt's thunder

Targeting the BJP government as it hosts the DefExpo here, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday pulled out a video clip that showed IAF planes performing touchdowns on an expressway built when he was chief minister. Posting the clip on Twitter, Yadav said his own state government had laid a “concrete path for the country’s defence”.

The video showed fighter aircraft using a stretch of the Agra-Lucknow expressway as an emergency runway. A caption described the 3.3 km stretch as the country's first "road runway". "No, you are mistaken. This is not a sight from Lucknow’s DefenceExpo,” the former chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

“But it’s a view from the day when the Samajwadi government gave people a top-class transportation facility and along with it prepared a concrete path for the country’s defence,” he added. A day earlier, Yadav had tweeted a picture of the Gomti riverfront developed during the Samajwadi Party government's term. “This is not somewhere abroad, but Lucknow,” he tweeted.

The five-day DefenceExpo-2020 will showcase defence equipment manufactured by firms across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.