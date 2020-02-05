Ram Janambhoomi trust will silence BJP's critics: Uma

Welcoming the Union Cabinet's approval to set up an independent trust for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday said the move will silence critics who have been accusing the saffron party of demanding votes on the Ayodhya issue. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' trust in the Lok Sabha, as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the title suit case in November last year.

"The critics always accused us (BJP) of demanding votes (in the name of Ram mandir). It was the supreme court's order to set up a trust within three months (from the date of the verdict), so it was announced in Parliament today. This will silence the critics," Bharti told reporters. When asked about the timeframe for construction of the temple, the former Union minister said the trust will prepare its own roadmap and plan.

When asked about her future political move since she didn't contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharti said she would be in the electoral fray in 2024 elections. "I am very much active in politics. I will contest the 2024 elections," she said.

Queried about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra's opposition to the new citizenship law, Bharti said, "they are doing so to remain in TRP". On Madhya Pradesh hosting the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards for the first time, Bharti said the scheduled event would not boost the brand value of the state.

"Farmers in the state are suffering. How will the film stars fill roads ridden with potholes?" she questioned..

