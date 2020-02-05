Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Janambhoomi trust will silence BJP's critics: Uma

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:59 IST
Ram Janambhoomi trust will silence BJP's critics: Uma

Welcoming the Union Cabinet's approval to set up an independent trust for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday said the move will silence critics who have been accusing the saffron party of demanding votes on the Ayodhya issue. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' trust in the Lok Sabha, as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the title suit case in November last year.

"The critics always accused us (BJP) of demanding votes (in the name of Ram mandir). It was the supreme court's order to set up a trust within three months (from the date of the verdict), so it was announced in Parliament today. This will silence the critics," Bharti told reporters. When asked about the timeframe for construction of the temple, the former Union minister said the trust will prepare its own roadmap and plan.

When asked about her future political move since she didn't contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharti said she would be in the electoral fray in 2024 elections. "I am very much active in politics. I will contest the 2024 elections," she said.

Queried about Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra's opposition to the new citizenship law, Bharti said, "they are doing so to remain in TRP". On Madhya Pradesh hosting the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards for the first time, Bharti said the scheduled event would not boost the brand value of the state.

"Farmers in the state are suffering. How will the film stars fill roads ridden with potholes?" she questioned..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing: reports

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing reports...

Rajasthan Industrial Development Corporation woos Coimbatore

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO on Wednesday invited non-resident Rajasthanis from the city to invest in Rajasthan, which industrial scenario witnessing a change. After the new industrial policy 2019...

Secularism, citizenship under challenge in country: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular people today people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book Vision for...

EC 'condemns' Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at city courts

The Election Commission on Wednesday condemned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics at all city courts. It also warned the AAP national convener to be more careful and exercisecaution while making such public u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020