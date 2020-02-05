Every citizen is a patriot: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, Kejriwal for 'teaching patriotism'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that both of them teach patriotism to people which is not needed because "every citizen of the country is a patriot". "Narendra Modi ji and Kejriwal ji teach patriotism to people. It is not needed as every citizen of the country is a patriot. This (to portray some people as anti-national etc) is just a way to divide people," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering in Kondli here.

The Congress leader further alleged that in the last five years the communal harmony of India has deteriorated. "In the last five years, the environment of India has deteriorated, have you noticed? The peace and brotherhood which prevailed earlier is not there. If a 10-year-old girl (sitting in the crowd) can understand that then I am sure others will also understand," he said.

He further hit out at two leaders over the issue of corruption alleging that while both Modi and Kejriwal had promised to eradicate corruption, but the corruption has instead gone up. "Kejriwal talked of eradicating corruption. Narendra Modi talked of eradicating corruption. Both of them talked about eradicating corruption. Has it been eradicated? The country knows that corruption has rather increased instead of getting eradicated," he said.

The voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

