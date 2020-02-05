Have asked cops to act tough against drug peddlers: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has instructed the state police department to take strict action against the drug peddlers operating in the state. He was speaking in Legislative Assembly during a debate on the motion of thanks to Governor Satya Pal Malik for his address.

"I am not denying that there are drugs. Rs 3 crore worth drugs was caught during a single raid, that shows how committed we are to eradicate this menace," Sawant said. "I have instructed the police that there should be no compromise on the issue of drugs," he said.

Drugs seized during the raids is disposed of in a proper way, he added. "A committee comprising the officer of the Superintendent of Police (SP) rank is involved in disposing of the drugs," he said.

"We can't check every tourist, but we keep a strict tab on their activities," the chief minister said..

