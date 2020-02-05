Govt should bring resolution telling Army we want PoK back: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday, while recalling the statement made by Army Chief General MM Naravane last month over PoK, said that government should bring another resolution telling the Army that we want them to bring the territory back to us. "Army Chief said that if Parliament gives us the permission we can take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in our possession. The government should bring another resolution telling the Army that we want them to bring PoK back to us," he said while speaking in Lok Sabha.

"If we want to do anything in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), we will have to clash with China. Are you ready to face Pakistan and China together? If you are, why don't you take PoK back in our possession," the Congress leader said. Last month, Army Chief had said that if the Indian Army gets an order then it will take appropriate action to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He had pointed out that a Parliamentary resolution states that the entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. "There is a parliamentary resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India. If Parliament wants it, then that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we will take appropriate action," the Army chief had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.