Venezuela foreign minister calls Trump 'arrogant charlatan' after speech
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Wednesday called U.S. President Donald Trump an "arrogant charlatan" and criticized his "interventionist rhetoric" in the U.S. leader's Tuesday speech before congress criticizing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jorge Arreaza
- Donald Trump
- Nicolas Maduro
- Venezuelan