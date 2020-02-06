Left Menu
Senate Republican Romney says he will vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 00:38 IST
Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said on Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump on the impeachment article charging abuse of power, breaking with his party to support removing Trump from office, the New York Times reported. "I believe that attempting to corrupt an election to maintain power is about as egregious an assault on the Constitution as can be made," Romney told the New York Times. "And for that reason, it is a high crime and misdemeanor, and I have no choice under the oath that I took but to express that conclusion."

Romney, a moderate, had sided with Democrats in calling for more witness testimony in Trump's impeachment trial, a move Republicans blocked. Once the party's standard-bearer as its 2012 presidential nominee, Romney has at times been out of step with a party now fully behind the president.

