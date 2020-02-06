Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Malawi presidency to challenge court ruling overturning vote result

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 01:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 01:09 IST
UPDATE 3-Malawi presidency to challenge court ruling overturning vote result

Malawi's presidency said on Wednesday it would appeal against a court ruling that overturned Peter Mutharika's narrow election victory, calling the order "a great miscarriage of justice". Presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalirani said the office had assembled papers for its legal challenge. "The ruling ... cannot be allowed to stand," he said. "It will create a lot of problems in the country's jurisprudence."

In a pre-recorded speech broadcast on national television on Wednesday evening, Mutharika said he had serious reservations with the ruling. "We consider the judgement as a serious subversion of justice, an attack on our democratic systems and an attempt to undermine the will of the people," said Mutharika.

"In fact, this judgment inaugurates the death of Malawi's democracy. As such it cannot stand unchallenged." The Constitutional Court stunned Malawians on Monday when it annulled the May 2019 vote that returned Mutharika to power as president. The court cited "widespread, systematic and grave" irregularities, which included results sheets with sections blotted out or altered with correction fluid.

It ordered a re-run, triggering widespread celebrations by opposition supporters. Mutharika, Malawi president since 2014, won a close election with a 38.57% share of the vote. Opposition party leader Lazarus Chakwera got 35.41% and Deputy President Saulos Chilima, who had formed his own party, got 20.24%

Many observers welcomed the court's decision as a democratic milestone for a continent where judges often play it safe by ruling in favour of the winning incumbent in a disputed poll. "It's a reminder that where institutions retain independence and professionalism it is possible to correct wrong politics," Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, the loser of Zimbabwe's 2018 race, said on Tuesday.

"For too long our continent has been plagued by the scourge of unfair elections," he said in a statement. In 2017, judges in Kenya annulled elections there and ordered fresh polls on similar grounds of malpractice, although President Uhuru Kenyatta won the new election anyway when the opposition leader boycotted the poll.

In a unanimous decision, a panel of five judges ordered that Malawi should hold a presidential vote within 150 days, upholding complaints from Chakwera, the president's main rival, and Chilima. Malawi, a lakeside southern African nation, depends heavily on foreign aid and is frequently beset by worsening droughts.

Mutharika, a 79-year-old former law professor, has managed to rein in rising prices of basic goods and improved Malawi's roads and other infrastructure. However, critics accuse him of cronyism and failing to tackle graft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Coronavirus vaccine: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on virus vaccine hopes, dollar gains

The dollar gained and a gauge of global equity markets surged for a third day on Wednesday as expectations of more central bank stimulus and reports suggesting scientists were closing in on a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus boosted senti...

UPDATE 2-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

UPDATE 5-Trump poised for acquittal in Senate; Romney will vote to convict

A prominent Republican senator, Mitt Romney, on Wednesday became the only member of his party to announce plans to vote to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trial just hours before the U.S. Senate was poised to acquit the Republican p...

12th U.S. case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

The 12th known U.S. case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state health agency said in a statement. The patient was identified only as an adult with a history of travel to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020