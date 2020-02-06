Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 04:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 03:56 IST
UPDATE 3-Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial. Romney was the only lawmaker to break with his party as the Senate acquitted Trump on impeachment charges stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

"Corrupting an election to keep one's self in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine," Romney said in an emotional speech on the Senate floor. Romney voted 'guilty' on the first impeachment charge, abuse of power, siding with the Senate's 45 Democrats and two independents. He voted 'not guilty' on the second charge, obstruction of Congress.

He is the first senator in U.S. history to vote to convict a member of his own party in an impeachment trial. President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. Romney was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012 and was elected to represent Utah in the Senate in 2018.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., said Romney should be expelled from the Republican party. "He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he's joining them now," he wrote on Twitter. A former governor of Massachusetts, Romney won his 2018 Senate election with a comfortable 63 percent of the vote. Up for re-election in 2024, he could conceivably face a Republican primary challenge in Utah.

"He understands the consequences and made the decision that he felt right," said Ryan Williams, who worked on Romney's 2012 presidential bid. At the start of his floor speech, Romney had to pause as he appeared to choke back tears when he noted that as a Mormon, "I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am."

Romney, 72, served as a missionary in France as a young man and served as a church leader when he lived in Boston. He has generally downplayed his faith in his political career. "The president is guilty of appalling abuse of public trust," Romney declared.

Referring to Trump's contention that he has conducted himself in a "perfect" manner, Romney said, "What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values." This was not the first time Romney and Trump have tangled.

In a tweet last year, the president called Romney a "pompous ass" after he criticized Trump for urging Ukraine to investigate Biden. Romney criticized Trump as a "fraud" during the 2016 presidential campaign but met with Trump after his victory as he was looking to fill top administration jobs. Trump ended up not hiring Romney for any position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-In Trump's impeachment, 4 months, 28,000 pages and one loose end

When it was over, the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump produced 135 days of partisan rancor, 17 witness accounts, more than 28,000 pages of documents and testimony, and one big loose end.The impeachment inquiry provided a remarkab...

UPDATE 3-Biden says he's 'not going anywhere' after poor Iowa showing

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic presidential nomination despite what he called the gut punch he took in Iowa, where partial results show the political veteran lagging in fourth pl...

Soccer-Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Bayern Munichs insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski struck twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup. Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diver...

UPDATE 7-About 350 U.S. evacuees from China placed under coronavirus quarantine at military bases

Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at an Air Force base in California on Wednesday as the United States stepped up efforts to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020