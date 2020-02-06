Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's divisive protests could help Modi's party in election test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 10:20 IST
India's divisive protests could help Modi's party in election test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party this week face their first electoral test since deadly anti-government protests erupted nearly two months ago, with the divisive turmoil likely to win them votes at polls in the capital.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a bigger majority in a general election in May, but it has lost a string of state elections since then. The protests, in which at least 25 people have been killed, erupted across the country in mid-December, after the BJP passed a new citizenship law critics say violates India's secular constitution and discriminates against minority Muslims.

New Delhi is due to hold its elections on Saturday with tension high after three incidents of gunfire at or near protest sites in four days. In two of the shootings, people shouted Hindu-nationalist slogans. Protest organizers have stepped up security as a result, and blame the BJP for inflaming the tension. The party denies doing so.

Without a well-known leader in the capital, analysts say the BJP has intensified policy of campaigning on Modi's personal appeal, rather than on development issues. At the same time, the protests have highlighted the communal fault line, which could help his party secure the Hindu vote in the capital and elsewhere, analysts say.

"Rightly or wrongly, they are largely seen as Muslim protesters. There is a polarisation between Hindus and Muslims that suits the BJP," said Harsh Pant, a fellow at New Delhi-based think-tank the Observer Research Foundation. The BJP's main challenger on Saturday will be the liberal Aam Aadmi Party, led by the city's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal.

It has focussed on its work over the last five years, such as fixing state-run schools and healthcare in the city of more than 16 million people. The BJP, however, has highlighted the work of Modi's federal government since its re-election last May, in particular, changes that have appealed to the party's Hindu base such as reforms in the disputed Kashmir region and a court ruling, backed by the government, clearing the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on a long-disputed site in northern India.

"What they seem to be doing is fighting state elections on Modi's popularity," Pant said. Other issues, such as Delhi's woeful air pollution, have not figured prominently in the election although all main contenders promise to tackle it.

PLEASING PAKISTAN?

In Shaheen Bagh, a working-class, majority-Muslim area of southeast Delhi, protesters have blocked a major road for months, demanding the repeal of the citizenship law.

In neighborhood meetings, election rallies and roadshows snaking through narrow streets, BJP workers and leaders have focused on the site, attempting to discredit the protesters and sometimes going as far as to accuse them of being aligned with Muslim-majority arch-rival Pakistan. Polling data for Delhi shows the BJP narrowing the gap with - but still trailing - the Aam Aadmi Party over the past week.

BJP leaders have called Kejriwal a "terrorist", and accused protesters of being rapists. "Pakistan will be pleased if you vote for Kejriwal," a leader of the BJP's women's wing, Sukhpreet Kaur, told an election gathering of about 100 women in the working-class Delhi neighborhood of Mayapuri on Tuesday.

Yogi Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu monk and BJP chief minister of India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which flanks Delhi in the east, mentioned Pakistan eight times in 48 seconds in a speech in Delhi this week. BJP worker Indushekhar Mishra said the tide was turning in his party's favor with the help of the protests.

"The main issue is the Shaheen Bagh problem," he told Reuters, ahead of a roadshow in central Delhi by India's Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. "People have understood that the other party supports one community."

Shaheen Bagh has been tense since a Hindu gunman shot and wounded a protester at a nearby university on Jan 30. Its narrow lanes have been cordoned off and anyone entering is carefully searched.

"The BJP has poisoned the atmosphere," Afsal Ahmed Khan, one of the protest organizers, told Reuters. "They're trying to win the election without addressing any issues, by making it about Hindus and Muslims. But people will not go back to their homes until the government removes these discriminatory laws."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

High self-control people may find food tastier if they eat directly with hands: Study

In people who regularly control their diet, direct touch of food triggers an enhanced sensory response which makes food more desirable and appealing, according to a new study that may help retailers drive consumer behaviour. The study, publ...

PTM activist says Manzoor Pashteen's arrest is show of fascism by Pakistan

Pakistan championing for the rights of the Kashmiris people but itself violating the fundamental human rights of its own minorities is a show of fascism, a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM activist has said regarding the arrest of Manzoor Pasht...

Odisha CM announces urban CHC for Bargarh town

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that a 30-bed urban Community Health Centre CHC will be set up at Bargarh town for the benefit of the local residents. Patnaik said the decision to operate a CHC was taken keeping in mind t...

UPDATE 2-China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports

China said on Thursday it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war. Chinas finance mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020