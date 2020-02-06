BJP MP gives notice in RS over demand to relieve school teachers of election-related duties
Member of Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party, Harnath Singh on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to relieve school teachers of election-related duties.
Voting for the election to 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8.
The results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)
