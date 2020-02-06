Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati seeks stringent action against attackers of BSP Delhi candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma

Bahujan Samajwadi (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the attack on her party leader Narayan Dutt Sharma in Badarpur and termed it "shameful."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 12:03 IST
Mayawati seeks stringent action against attackers of BSP Delhi candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma
Mayawati [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samajwadi (BSP) Chief Mayawati on Thursday condemned the attack on her party leader Narayan Dutt Sharma in Badarpur and termed it "shameful." "The attack on Shri Narayan Dutt Sharma, BSP candidate from Badarpur in Delhi Assembly is shameful. The Chief Election Commission and the Delhi police should take this cognizance. Strict legal proceedings should begin against the culprits. Also, I appeal to people to give a befitting reply by voting for your party's candidate and make him a winner. "

Sharma was allegedly attacked by unknown people here in the early hours on Thursday. While speaking to ANI, he had said that his car was blocked by another vehicle and a couple of men attacked him. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma, who was attacked said, "I was returning from a meeting when some unknown people intercepted my way and attacked my car with sticks. They were eight or 10 people. I was injured due to shards of glass. I think it is part of the conspiracy of my opposition against whom I am fighting the polls. It was done to bring down the morale of my party workers. If we have not driven the car away it could have been a disastrous attack on me."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us: PM to Oppn

Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us PM to Opposition in LS....

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir Canada, which cancelled a select number of flights to China on Jan. 28, said it would ...

3 drug smugglers held in Amritsar, 500 gm heroin seized

Three alleged drug smugglers were arrested after an exchange of fire with Punjab police during a raid conducted at a house that was used as their hideout in Palm Garden in Amritsar district, police said on Thursday. Around 500 grams of hero...

Concerned about abuse of platforms for fake news, porn; cos should be accountable: Prasad

The government on Thursday expressed serious concern over public platforms like YouTube, Google, WhatsApp and others being abused for revenge porn, fake news and content designed to incite violence and cautioned that while digital world can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020