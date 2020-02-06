Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's Mahathir has toned down criticism of India after palm backlash, says Anwar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:00 IST
Malaysia's Mahathir has toned down criticism of India after palm backlash, says Anwar
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has dialed back his criticism of India after it sparked a boycott of Malaysian palm oil, his chosen successor Anwar Ibrahim told Reuters on Thursday, urging New Delhi to note the change in tone.

India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils, last month imposed curbs on refined palm oil imports and informally asked traders to stop buying from Malaysia, the world's biggest producer and exporter of the commodity after Indonesia. Sources said the move was in retaliation for Mahathir speaking out against a new citizenship law which critics say discriminates against Muslims. Mahathir has also angered India by accusing it of invading and occupying Kashmir, a Muslim-majority region whose autonomy New Delhi took away last year, and is disputed by Pakistan.

Anwar, who expects to succeed the 94-year-old Mahathir later this year under a deal worked out with his former foe, said the Malaysian leader may have gone beyond diplomatic expressions of concerns in his condemnation of the Indian government. "Countries will not take strong objections when you express concern, but of course in this regard, Tun Mahathir has been quite tough and strong," Anwar said in an interview, using an honorific for the premier.

"But since then in the past few weeks, he has tried his level best to contain and try to make the necessary adjustments. I'm sure the leaders in India will take cognizance of the fact that Mahathir did say it, but then he has now refrained from repeating it in the sayings or tone." Anwar said he and Mahathir had discussed the tension with New Delhi and that it was important to maintain good economic and trade relations with countries like India and China without necessarily having to agree with each other's policies.

Anwar said he would have crafted any criticism of India over Kashmir or the new citizenship law differently than Mahathir. India's January imports of Malaysian palm oil may have plunged 80% from a year earlier to 40,400 tonnes, according to Refinitiv. India bought 4.4 million tonnes of Malaysian palm oil last year, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Council.

India's arch-enemy Pakistan, meanwhile, has pledged to buy more palm oil from Malaysia to help offset lost sales to India. Pakistan may have bought around 135,000 tonnes of Malaysian palm oil last month, a record high, India-based dealers who track such shipments told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-KLM extends ban on flights to China until mid-March

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, will extend its ban on flights to China by more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.The death toll from the virus in mainland China has jumped to 563, with more than 28...

Iraq protesters defiant as they bury 7 killed in overnight clash

Iraqi anti-government protesters Thursday vowed to push on with their wave off rallies as they buried seven fellow activists killed overnight in violence blamed on supporters of a powerful cleric. Loyalists of Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada S...

Coronavirus: China lodges diplomatic protests over suspension of flights by international airlines

China said on Thursday that it has lodged diplomatic protests with countries whose airlines have cancelled flights to Chinese cities alleging that they are spreading panic in the wake of deadly coronavirus. The death toll in Chinas novel co...

Oppn MLAs disrupt Goa Assembly seeking BJP leader's arrest

The Opposition MLAs on Thursday created a ruckus in the Goa Legislative Assembly seeking the arrest of state BJP spokesman Premanand Mahambrey for filing a false complaint against Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, which led to adjournment of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020