Bedi greeted by protests in Yanam

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was on Thursday faced protests led by a minister against her visit to Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, for reviewing developmental works there. Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao launched the protest along with his supporters holding a bunch of black balloons and dressed up in the same color.

Reacting to the agitation, the former IPS officer sought to know the need for it. "Is it a protest against steps taken to ensure financial prudence or for seeking information on the sustainability of projects or to ensure that the money meant for Yanam goes straight to the poor under various schemes?" she asked.

Noting that her office had to "undo the injustice" meted out to the staff at the lowest ranks of posts in Yanam, she insisted that all officers observe due process of clearing projects by meeting the audit requirements without falling prey to departmental irregularities. "Some of the past actions have been subject to a CBI probe.

Some officers were wrongly punished in the past and even lost their employment," she said. Bedi also said, "currently certain irregular constructions, demolitions carried out in Yanam are under vigilance inquiry." She maintained that Yanam could have seen development had it not been in the clutches of several vested interests in the past.

Justifying her visit to Yanam, the Lt Governor said, "the visit by Team Raj Nivas (led by her) and senior officers was to connect people of the outlying region with the administration without fear or favor and to give the people a voice which is heard and not stifled as had been complained." She said separate phone numbers 1031 and 100 had already been provided to register complaints. Reiterating that she was in Puducherry to do her duty with a sense of responsibility, Bedi said with Yanam being a part of the Union Territory "it is now being closely administered." "The frequent visits by Heads of all departments to Yanamhas evoked good response from the people of the region as they have felt that they are better connected now than ever before," the Lt Governor claimed.

Last year, when Bedi visited Yanam, the Health Minister had registered his protest by hoisting a black flag atop his house.

