Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP is 'fooling' people on issue of unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:41 IST
BJP is 'fooling' people on issue of unauthorised colonies: Kejriwal

Accusing the BJP of "forgetting" unauthorised colonies just before the February 8 Delhi assembly elections, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the saffron party is "fooling" people as the Congress did when it was in power. In an interview to PTI, Chief Minister Kejriwal said BJP leaders these days are talking about Shaheen Bagh where an anti-CAA protest is going on for over a month, but not about Delhi's unauthorised colonies.

The Lok Sabha in November last year had passed the NCT of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019, to grant ownership rights to residents living in the city's 1,731 unauthorised colonies. According to the BJP, the move will benefit 40 lakh residents.

Kejriwal alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his political rallies had not mentioned the issue of unauthorised colonies. "They have forgotten the issue of unauthorised colonies just before the assembly elections. After January 15, Shah has not even mentioned the issue of unauthorised colonies.

"In the last four months, they just gave registry to 20 people...you can imagine how much time they will take to give registry to the 40 lakh residents of the unauthorised colonies," he said. Kejriwal said before January 15, BJP leaders would talk about unauthorised colonies."The BJP is "fooling the people (on unauthorised colonies) as the Congress did," the AAP leader said.

People living in unauthorised colonies play a vital role in elections in the national capital. In November last year, Kejriwal had asserted that he would not rest till the registration of houses in the unauthorised colonies is completed.

When the Congress was in power in the national capital, the provisional certificates were given to some residents of these colonies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Unprecedented peace in Northeast, says PM Modi on opposition charge of unrest in region following new citizenship law.

Unprecedented peace in Northeast, says PM Modi on opposition charge of unrest in region following new citizenship law....

T20 WC has the potential to turn around women's cricket, feels Lanning

Four-time champion Australias skipper Meg Lanning believes the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup has the potential to turn around the fortune of womens cricket across the globe. The ICC Womens T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia from Fe...

Airbus, Adani Defence join hands to explore aircraft services market

Airbus India and Adani Defence signed an agreement on Thursday to leverage synergies in aerospace and aircraft services, a fast-growing sector that is estimated to generate annual business worth USD 6.3 billion in the country by 2025. The m...

About 500,000 EU citizens yet to apply for UK residency after Brexit

An estimated 500,000 European Union nationals in Britain have yet to apply for a new immigration status, which most will need to remain in the country after Brexit. The government is introducing the biggest shake-up of Britains border contr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020