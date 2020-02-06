10 pc quotas for police, class IV employees in housing schemes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that all housing schemes of the government will have a ten per cent reservation each for police personnel and class IV government employees. He was speaking after launching more than a dozen projects in the city.

Thane Guardian Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad and Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present. The projects for which the chief minister performed `Bhoomi Poojan' (ground breaking ceremony) included a memorial of his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and six cluster development projects.

Lauding the performance of the state police, the chief minister directed Awhad to ensure that ten percent flats each are reserved for police personnel and class IV employees in all government housing schemes. "I feel proud when I see the development of Thane city and often ask the Mumbai municipal commissioner to learn lessons from Thane," the chief minister said.

Opposition BJP boycotted the function as a protest for not inviting former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Local Congress leaders, who had expressed reservations about the cluster development scheme, also remained absent.

