The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) expelled its MLA Pradeep Yadav from the party on Thursday.

JVM expels MLA Pradeep Yadav from party
JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi. Image Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) expelled its MLA Pradeep Yadav from the party on Thursday. The MLA was expelled for indulging in anti-party activities, according to its general secretary Abhay Singh.

JVM is the party founded by former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi. A notice had earlier been sent to Yadav on Wednesday seeking an explanation from him on his alleged anti-party activities.

The party had issued a similar notice to party leader Bandhu Tirkey after which he was expelled from the party. JVM-P secretary and spokesperson Tauheed Alam yesterday said: "Pradeep Yadav was seen going against the party's line on many occasions. He met with Sonia Gandhi in Delhi."

"He also shared the stage with Congress leaders. There are talks that he is planning to join the Congress. If he has any issue, he should speak about it on the party forum. This is why a clarification has been sought from him within 48 hours," Alam had said. Yadav, an MLA from Poraiyahat constituency, is among the three MLAs who won on the JVM-P ticket in the recent Assembly elections held in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

