SAD asks Amarinder to present data or apologize for his 11 lakh jobs claim

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday said after the lies and theatrics in Delhi, the youths of Punjab were waiting for chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to release the data of eleven lakh jobs given to youngsters by the Congress government in Punjab.

  Chandigarh (Punjab)
  Updated: 06-02-2020 19:49 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 19:49 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday said after the lies and theatrics in Delhi, the youths of Punjab were waiting for chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to release the data of eleven lakh jobs given to youngsters by the Congress government in Punjab. Former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the chief minister should release the data and if he cannot, apologize.

"Now that the chief minister had recuperated sufficiently after a one day campaign in Delhi, he should release the data of eleven lakh jobs which had been given to youth in Punjab so that he could be felicitated appropriately," Singh said. "If he cannot do this he should apologize to the youths and Punjabis for mouthing lies in Delhi for petty political gains," he added.

Singh said that the true facts were known to everyone and lies spoken in Delhi could not change reality. "It is a fact that after farmers the youth have also got demoralised by the CM's failure to fulfil the ghar ghar naukari promise," he said.

"Forget creating new jobs, the government has failed to fill up more than 50,000 vacancies which have been created in the last three years. It has also refused to regularize 27,000 contractual employees," he added. Terming placement drives of private technical institutions a flop show he said, "This drive was an abysmal flop show."

"Youth have started boycotting the Rozgar Melas of the Congress government because they are being offered jobs even below the prescribed daily wage. There have been instances where not one youth has come forward to participate in the Rozgar Melas," he informed. Stating that the chief minister could not get away with this deceit, Grewal asked Capt Amarinder to disclose why his government had failed to implement Rs 2,500 per month unemployment allowance which had been promised to youths while campaigning in Delhi.

Akali leader said Capt Amarinder tried to befool the people. "The CM has claimed that 5,500 smart schools have been created in Punjab even as his education minister has disclosed that the scheme has just taken off. Similarly, Capt Amarinder has claimed that 70 per cent wellness clinics have taken off even though everyone knows that this so-called scheme has already failed and could not take off due to non-provision of staff, medicines and equipment in the proposed Wellness Centres," Singh mentioned.

The leader took a jibe at the chief minister and said he should not shy away from Punjabis and also share his "achievements" with them. "It seems the CM knew that Punjabis have been through this web of deceit and false promises during the course of which he did not spare even the holy Gutka Sahib. That is probably why the CM does not face Punjabis now and lists his government's so-called achievements outside the State," the Akali leader said. (ANI)

