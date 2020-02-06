Left Menu
EC appoints Vinod Zutshi as special general observer for Delhi polls: Official

The Election Commission has appointed Vinod Zutshi, one of its former senior officials, as a special general observer for Delhi polls with immediate effect, officials said on Thursday. The commission on Thursday held a special review meeting with Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, and senior officers of the Delhi government to assess the status of poll preparedness, an EC spokesperson said.

The commission has been assured that all required arrangements are in place for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections in the national capital on February 8, the official said. The spokesperson also said the EC has "appointed Vinod Zutshi (ex-deputy election commissioner of EC) as Special General Observer for Delhi polls with immediate effect".

The Election Commission on January 31 had appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls.

