Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajinikanth will change pro-CAA stand if he realised the

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:13 IST
Rajinikanth will change pro-CAA stand if he realised the

DMK president M K Stalin on Friday exuded confidence that Superstar Rajinikanth will change his pro-CAA stand if he realised the "trials and tribulations" behind the contentious legislation. Taking part in an ongoing DMK-led signature campaign against the CAA, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens, he said all these went against the interests of people and in particular the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

Protests were continuing across the country seeking repeal of the CAA and halting the NPR and NRC processes, he told reporters here. Pointing out that a number of States had passed resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he hit out at the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu for not heeding to his party's call for a similar move in the state Assembly.

To a question on Rajinikanth backing the CAA, the DMK chief said: "Rajinikanth should take a decision (on supporting the CAA and NPR) after a scrutiny of its flip side. It is saddening that he has not come to know the trials and tribulations and ordeals involved. If he got to know about it, I believe, he will change his stand." On Wednesday, Rajinikanth had supported the CAA and asserted that the legislation was no threat to Muslims and backed the NPR exercise as "very essential." Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao accused Stalin of protesting for the cause of citizenship for Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, which was "not acceptable and misleading." Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, the senior BJP leader welcomed Rajinikanth for extending support to CAA, and said his party would carry out door-to-door campaign in every village to create awareness on CAA, Kashmir issue and Ram Temple from next month. The Centre reiterated in the Lok Sabha on February 4 that no decision has been taken on preparing a nationwide NRC.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the House: "Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level." On February 2, Stalin launched a 'one crore signature campaign' against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Led by DMK, its allies including the Congress are participating in the drive.

The campaign is expected to be completed by February 10 and the signatures will be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind by party MPs, according to the party..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims hit nine-month low; productivity rebounds

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low last week, suggesting a tightening labor market would continue to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite weak business investment....

DoT approves Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices merger

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices on Thursday said the Department of Telecom DoT has approved the merger of its consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel. Tata Teleservices listed arm said in a regulatory filing said the DoT through its ...

HCC Q3 profit at Rs 234 cr; announces plan to reduce debt by Rs 2,100 cr

Hindustan Construction Company HCC on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 234 crore for the October-December quarter of 2019-20 against Rs 9.91 crore in the year-ago period mainly on the back of write-back of Rs 331 crore of provisions. To...

Eastern Libyan tribesmen to submit conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals - UN

The United Nations expects eastern Libyan tribes leaders to submit by Thursday their list of conditions to reopen blocked oil terminals, UN envoy Ghassan Salame said on Thursday.Salame told reporters in Geneva in a televised news conference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020