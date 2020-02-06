EC issues notice to Yogi Adityanath

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) over his speech in Karawal Nagar here where he had said that 'Kejriwal is feeding biryani to Shaheen Bagh protesters.'

Chief Minister Adityanath had made this remark during a speech in Karawal Nagar on February 1. The poll panel has asked him to respond to the notice before 5 pm on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct is enforced for the Assembly polls in Delhi, scheduled to be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

