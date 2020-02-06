TDP regime left huge debt for us, says Andhra FM

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday alleged that N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government left crores of debt to us and asserted the YSRCP government is clearing them now. "Earlier TDP govt had left Rs 3,500 crores debts to us. They left the subsidies to be given to industries in pending. Chandrababu Naidu had issued tenders for works worth lakhs of crores of rupees without approval from the finance department. He had taken loans of Rs 20,000 crores from civil supplies department and distributed to welfare scheme, just days before elections," Rajendranath said in a press conference here.

"TDP regime left us Rs 40,000 crores bills pending. They did not make payments to power companies, and hospitals. Now our government is clearing all those debts," he said. The minister also said that investments worth Rs 15,600 crore came into the state after YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy ousted Naidu from Chief Minister's office.

"From June 2019 till date, investments worth Rs 15,600 crores came into Andhra Pradesh. Companies are ready for production, with another Rs 8,000 crores investments. Lands are allocated to 1051 companies," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

