PM Modi spoke on Pak PM in RS to hide his own failures: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his reply to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in the Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said he did not speak on main issued confronting the nation. "Rather than speaking about main issues, the PM confined himself to three-four things like Article 370, Triple Talaq, Muslims and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to hide his government's failures," he told ANI.

"There is a saying -- Mullah Ki Daud Masjid Tak. In the same way, I say -- Hindustan Ke Pradhan Mantri Ki Daud Pakistan Tak," he said. He said the Prime Minister should have spoken about unemployment in the country but did not speak a word on it.

Speaking in the Upper House, Prime Minister Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress for its support to anti-CAA protests, accusing the party of speaking the language of Pakistan. PM Modi also rubbished opposition's allegations that the government was trying to divide Hindus and Muslims and asked if "anarchy" can do the country any good. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

