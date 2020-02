Democratic Party chair demands review of Iowa results

Washington, Feb 6 (AFP) Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez demanded a review of the results of the Iowa caucuses on Thursday after the first contest to choose the party presidential nominee was marred by major technical problems. Three days after the caucuses in the midwestern state, the final results are yet to be released and doubts have been raised about the accuracy of the returns released so far.

"Enough is enough," Perez said on Twitter. "In order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass," he said. (AFP)

