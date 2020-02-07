Security increased at Delhi-Ghaziabad border ahead of polling in national capital

Security has been beefed up at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border ahead of the polling for the assembly elections in the national capital. "Ghaziabad district is on alert. Checking going on at various points. On 36 points located at the border, video recordings and checkings are conducted," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP Ghaziabad.

"The last 72 hours are crucial," he said. "We are working in coordination with the Delhi police in this regard," he added.

Voting for Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8, and results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

