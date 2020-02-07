After Modi's jibe at Adhir Ranjan, sports minister trolls Cong leader with Yoga video

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju dedicated a yoga session to the Congress lawmaker for actively promoting the Fit India movement. Tweeting a video of him performing yoga, Rijiju wrote, "I dedicate this 'Yoga' session to Congress Parliamentary Party Leader in Lok Sabha Shri Adhir Ranjan Choudhury Ji for his promotion of #FitIndiaMovement."

On Thursday, PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on President's address and took a jibe at Chowdhury looking at his mannerisms while delivering speeches. "When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju Ji as Adhir Ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement'. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches," Modi said in his address.

Conceived and inaugurated by PM Modi on the occasion of National Sports Day on August 29, Fit India Movement pays tribute to one of India's greatest sports persons Major Dhyanchand. (ANI)

