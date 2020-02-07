Left Menu
Kashmir is with India physically, not emotionally, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the Centre on Friday for slapping Public Safety Act on two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir who are already in detention and stated that the region is physically with India but no longer with us emotionally.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 07-02-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:38 IST
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the Centre on Friday for slapping Public Safety Act on two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir who are already in detention and stated that the region is physically with India but no longer with us emotionally. "Prime Minister spoke against Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in Parliament yesterday and they were charged with Public Safety Act (PSA) at night. Physically Kashmir is with us but not emotionally," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

The Congress leader also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in Parliament on Thursday and added, "You cannot govern Kashmir like this," Yesterday, both National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Both former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers were detained after the government abrogated Article 370 last year. In December last year, Farooq Abdullah's detention was extended for three more months under the PSA. (ANI)

