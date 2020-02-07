Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MPs manhandled me in Lok Sabha, claims Congress MP B Manickam Tagore

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Friday alleged that BJP members manhandled him during the question hour in Lok Sabha.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:35 IST
BJP MPs manhandled me in Lok Sabha, claims Congress MP B Manickam Tagore
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Friday alleged that BJP members manhandled him during the question hour in Lok Sabha. "First, it all started with the question. When Rahul jee's question came, there should have been a direct answer on the medical college issue in Wayanad. Instead, Dr Harsha Vardhan started to read out a paper which he has got from his political masters, which accused in a derogatory way...Rahul Jee's speech," Tagore said while addressing a press conference here.

"When the Minister started speaking in a derogatory manner...we were agitated and the Congress members...we moved to the well. We told the Speaker it should be stopped (Harsh Vardhan reading from the paper)...why he is not answering the (Rahul's) question. That was not happening and therefore I rushed to the minister and told -- sir, please stop it. You can have the videos also. I had requested the Minister that you should stop it. By that time, few of BJP members came and they manhandled me," he added. The Congress leader claimed that a lady minister provoked the members in a "very big way".

"By that time the house was adjourned. A lady minister provoked the members in a very big way. We respect the Constitutional values and parliamentary democracy and we have a right to agitate. We have always obeyed the Chairs words. But this time the minister wanted to make a political point in a derogatory way against Rahul Gandhi jee and therefore we were against it," he said. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the "orchestrated" ruckus that took place in Parliament today, was designed to prevent him from questioning the Narendra Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, "The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of (photo of Indian Flag) can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate." The Lok Sabha was adjourned over Gandhi's statement that youth will hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country.

"The Prime Minister is delivering speeches now, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," the Congress leader had said while addressing a rally for the party candidate in Delhi polls. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal had alleged earlier that Congress MP Manickam Tagore had charged towards Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in the Lower House.

"Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy," he said. Gandhi has dismissed allegations about the attack on Harsh Vardhan by Manickam Tagore and added that the latter was rather attacked.

"There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a Medical College so I wanted to raise. BJP obviously doesn't like it if I speak. We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. See visuals, Manickam Tagore didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked," he had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GoM headed by health minister monitoring coronavirus situation in country: Harsh Vardhan in RS

As many as 150 passengers with symptoms of coronavirus have so far been referred to isolation facilities in the country as the government steps up efforts to deal with the outbreak. Making a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, ...

India tour operators face severe blow from China coronavirus

Indian tour operators estimate they could lose up to 500 million because of cancellations from tourists from China and other countries due to the coronavirus outbreak, a cost that could rise four-fold if it persists through the year.State c...

HDFC ERGO Health Unveils its TVC Campaign ‘‘Bad News - Good News’’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. HDFC ERGO Health, erstwhile Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company Apollo Munich, today announced the launch of a new brand campaign Bad News - Good News, that communicates a...

Modi govt giving tremendous focus to Northeast: Jitendra Singh

The NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving tremendous focus for the overall development of the Northeastern region including that of infrastructure, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. This was conveyed by Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020