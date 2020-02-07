BJP MPs manhandled me in Lok Sabha, claims Congress MP B Manickam Tagore

Congress MP B Manickam Tagore on Friday alleged that BJP members manhandled him during the question hour in Lok Sabha. "First, it all started with the question. When Rahul jee's question came, there should have been a direct answer on the medical college issue in Wayanad. Instead, Dr Harsha Vardhan started to read out a paper which he has got from his political masters, which accused in a derogatory way...Rahul Jee's speech," Tagore said while addressing a press conference here.

"When the Minister started speaking in a derogatory manner...we were agitated and the Congress members...we moved to the well. We told the Speaker it should be stopped (Harsh Vardhan reading from the paper)...why he is not answering the (Rahul's) question. That was not happening and therefore I rushed to the minister and told -- sir, please stop it. You can have the videos also. I had requested the Minister that you should stop it. By that time, few of BJP members came and they manhandled me," he added. The Congress leader claimed that a lady minister provoked the members in a "very big way".

"By that time the house was adjourned. A lady minister provoked the members in a very big way. We respect the Constitutional values and parliamentary democracy and we have a right to agitate. We have always obeyed the Chairs words. But this time the minister wanted to make a political point in a derogatory way against Rahul Gandhi jee and therefore we were against it," he said. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the "orchestrated" ruckus that took place in Parliament today, was designed to prevent him from questioning the Narendra Modi government.

Taking to Twitter, "The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of (photo of Indian Flag) can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate." The Lok Sabha was adjourned over Gandhi's statement that youth will hit Prime Minister Narendra Modi with sticks if he is unable to address the issue of unemployment in the country.

"The Prime Minister is delivering speeches now, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them," the Congress leader had said while addressing a rally for the party candidate in Delhi polls. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal had alleged earlier that Congress MP Manickam Tagore had charged towards Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in the Lower House.

"Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy," he said. Gandhi has dismissed allegations about the attack on Harsh Vardhan by Manickam Tagore and added that the latter was rather attacked.

"There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a Medical College so I wanted to raise. BJP obviously doesn't like it if I speak. We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. See visuals, Manickam Tagore didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked," he had said. (ANI)

