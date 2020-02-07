Left Menu
Development News Edition

99,210 litres of liquor, huge cache of ammunition seized ahead of the Delhi elections

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections that are to be held on Saturday (Feb 8), the authorities have seized 99,210 litres of illicit liquor, huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sharat Kumar Sinha said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:29 IST
99,210 litres of liquor, huge cache of ammunition seized ahead of the Delhi elections
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sharat Kumar Sinha Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections that are to be held on Saturday (Feb 8), the authorities have seized 99,210 litres of illicit liquor, huge cache of arms and ammunition and drugs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sharat Kumar Sinha said on Friday. "We have seized 99,210-litres illicit liquor and 774 kg drugs, and 504 illegal arms and 730 ammunitions; 7458 licensed weapons deposited," Kumar said.

The nodal officer of Delhi election also informed that 7,458 licensed weapons were deposited. Earlier today, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police also arrested two people and seized 55 cartons of illegal liquor from their possession from the Najafgarh area, police said.

The illegal liquor has been seized from a truck ahead of the Delhi assembly election due tomorrow. The law and enforcement agencies have seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 45.16 crores till January 30 since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on January 6.

This includes over Rs 7 crores in cash, more than 1 crore worth liquor, over Rs 5 crores worth drugs and narcotics, more than Rs 28 crores worth precious metals, and over Rs 1.70 crore of other items and freebies during the period, read a statement from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer. He said that all adequate arrangements have been made for the critical areas.

"Not only Shaheen Bagh but all places which are 'critical' or 'vulnerable', adequate arrangements have been made there," he added. According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, as on 1st February, a total of 6,19,141 hoardings/banners/posters are removed. It also said that Rs 9.02 crore cash has been seized till February 1.501 (485 FIR's/16 DD entries) entries lodged under violation of the Model Code of Conduct.The CEO's office also said that 323 FIRs registered under the Arms Act and 347 people have been arrested.

Voting for Delhi assembly elections will be held on Feb 8, and results will be declared on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

CBI searches offices, residences of Delhi govt officials in bribery case

Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Friday conducted searches at the residence of Delhi govt official GK Madhav, and at the office of IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, in connection with a bribery case involving Gopal Krishna Madhav, Delhi D...

Haryana to use 'persuasion' to implement job quota plan, no reservation law just yet: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the government will first use persuasion to implement a proposal on job quota for Haryanvis in the private sector, instead of making it mandatory. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had...

Foreign Secretary Shringla meets envoys of China, Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday met envoys of China, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives with a broad focus to deepen bilateral ties and boost regional cooperation. In his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, Shrin...

UPDATE 1-Ericsson CEO to meet Germany's Merkel next week

The chief executive of Swedens Ericsson will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week, a government spokesman said on Friday, amid debate in Berlin over how best to regulate foreign providers of telecoms equipment.Borje Ekholms meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020