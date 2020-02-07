Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's far-right Vox party takes Twitter to court over tweet ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:04 IST
Spain's far-right Vox party takes Twitter to court over tweet ban
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's ultra-conservative Vox party has filed a criminal complaint in a Spanish court against Twitter, alleging the social media company violated its basic rights by blocking it from tweeting, Vox said on Friday. Twitter disabled the tweet function on Vox's official account in Spain more than two weeks ago, after - in an apparent reference to a gender equality program for schoolchildren - the account sent out a post accusing the governing Socialists of using public money to encourage pedophilia.

"The attitude of Twitter is violating basic rights such as freedom of expression, the right to political participation, ideological freedom and the principle of political pluralism and equality," the party said in a statement. It said it had asked the judge to lift the tweeting ban while the court decides on whether it will hear the case.

The court challenge is the latest in a spate of legal confrontations between tech companies and far-right groups globally, as social media platforms seek to crack down on hate speech and the groups argue their views are being discriminated against. In a statement sent after the Vox account was restricted, a spokeswoman for Twitter said the post had violated the company's norms. Vox had been notified of the offensive tweet and told that certain functions on its account would be limited until the tweet was deleted.

Twitter said on Friday it had nothing to add to its previous statement. Vox also disputed Twitter's characterization of its tweet as hate speech, adding the court challenge included an accusation of slander.

Vox, which is anti-feminist and seeks to curtail the rights of the LGBT community, surged in the November election to become the third-largest party in Spain's parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

French soldiers kill more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali - army

French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday, Frances army said.The operations targeted al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, the army added in a statement....

Elephants exhibit unique interest in their dead: Study

A recent review of documented field observations of elephants near the carcasses of individuals of their own species has revealed their generalized interest in their dead, even after bodies have long decayed. Such a proclivity for interacti...

Sports News Roundup: Red Sox probe nearly completed; Nike launches Alphafly shoe and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.ATP roundup Monfils makes Montpellier quartersTop-seeded Gael Monfils survived a tough three-set match against fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of ...

Auto-rickshaws in Ghaziabad to bear unique number as authorities aim to curb crime

The Ghaziabad authorities will allot unique number that will be painted on auto-rickshaws plying in the district to ensure that the drivers or miscreants posing as passengers do not get away after crime, a senior police official said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020