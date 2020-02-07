"Congress rule has failed unemployed youthin last 4 years"

The opposition AINRC on Friday charged the ruling Congress government with having failed the unemployed youth and in maintenance of law and order. Addressing a meeting organised by AINRC to celebrate its 10th founding day, leader of the opposition and party founder NRangasamy said that the governnmne, instead of tackling the problems faced by unemployed youth and people,has been blaming Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the centre.

"If the government keeps blaming the Lt Governor and the Centre, it only exposes the inefficiency of the ministry to address the woes of the people`, he said. No concrete step had been taken to tackle unemployment problem.

The health sector had been ignored so much that a ruling Congress mla had come out with listing of the corruption charges against the government, he said. Major government run industrial undertakings were in the red largely due to "inefficient adminitration",he said, adding that people are eagerly awaiting a change in dispensation.

Rangasamy, a former Chief Minister, urged party workers to put in coordinated work to ensure that AINRC staged a come back in the wake of the next general elections here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.