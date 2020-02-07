Left Menu
Three Som Dutts from Sadar Bazar, 'Imran Khan', 'Nathu Ram' also fighting Delhi polls

The list of candidates for the high-stakes Delhi polls is a heady mix with three namesakes fighting from the Sadar Bazar constituency, two Imran Khans fielded by a nondescript party from the neighbouring seats and a Nathu Ram trying their luck in the February 8 elections. The two Khans -- Imran Khan and Imran Matlub Khan -- fighting the polls on tickets from the Tipu Sultan Party, are testing their fortunes from adjoining Karawal Nagar and Mustafad constituencies, respectively, the party symbol being a kettle.

A total of 672 candidates are in the fray for the Delhi polls, largely being seen as triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the Congress and the BJP banking on its aggressive campaigning and Modi star power. But, little known parties and independents have added a flavour the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, with quirky and unusual names, and namesakes adding a dash of humour to it.

The AAP has renominated Som Dutt from the Sadar Bazar seat. But two independent candidates -- Som Dutt (symbol brush) and Somdutt (symbol ice cream) are also in the fray from the same seat. Candidate Nathu Ram has been fielded by the CPI (M) from Wazirpur.

Other candidates include Vikas from Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) -- symbol battery torch -- from Model Town; and Iswar, an independent fighting on a bat symbol from Delhi Cantonment. Then there is a woman candidate, who goes by the name of Vimla @Bimla from Sabse Badi Party (symbol matchbox), fighting from Shahdara.

One Akshay Kumar is trying his luck as an independent candidate (symbol whistle) from the Kondli seat, while Namaha is testing his fortune on an LJP ticket from Laxmi Nagar. Among unusual party names, Mazdoor Ekta Party has fielded Surender Kumar from Matiala (symbol plate containing food); Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) has fielded Sonu Kaushik, and Peoples Party of India (Democratic) with basket containing fruits symbol, has given ticket to Hemraj in the Timarpur seat.

