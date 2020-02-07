Pak rejects Indian leadership's statements critical of Imran Khan govt

Pakistan on Friday rejected the Indian leadership's recent statements critical of the Imran Khan government, saying the remarks were an attempt to divert attention from the growing anti-government protests. Pakistan's Foreign Office said that the recent remarks by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were reflection of India's desperate attempts to divert attention from Jammu and Kashmir and the growing protests against the government.

"They also manifest the BJP's familiar ploy of Pakistan-bashing as part of its electoral calculations," it said. It said that the allegations of mistreatment of minorities in Pakistan were used by the Indian leadership as a propaganda tool.

"We hope steps would be taken to hold India accountable for its illegal action and make it respect its international obligations," the FO added. Prime Minister Modi on Thursday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of inciting protests against the CAA and the NPR and likened the Opposition's stand on the CAA to that of Pakistan, saying Islamabad spoke the same language for decades to mislead and incite Indian Muslims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.