Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Former Trump Navy Secretary backs Bloomberg for president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 00:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 00:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Former Trump Navy Secretary backs Bloomberg for president

Former Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer on Friday endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, making him the first high-level former Trump administration official to back a Democratic hopeful in the 2020 election. Bloomberg, a billionaire and former mayor of New York, is a late entry to the race and is mounting an unconventional campaign, skipping the early nomination contests while spending hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising.

While public opinion polls have shown him trailing Democratic frontrunners in the nomination process, they also show his support is rising as he prepares to compete in the 14 states holding nomination contests on March 3. Spencer, who announced his backing for Bloomberg at a campaign event in Norfolk, Virginia, did not criticize Republican President Donald Trump by name.

But, introducing Bloomberg at the event, Spencer said America needed "a steady hand at the wheel" who appreciated the strengths of U.S. allies and who respected different opinions. He called Bloomberg "the best leader available."

"He is the candidate the United States needs," Spencer said. Trump, who is running for re-election in November, tapped Spencer to be the Navy's top civilian in June 2017.

But last year Spencer was fired because of conflicts within the Trump administration over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL who was convicted of battlefield misconduct. Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher was convicted by a military jury for illegally posing for pictures with the corpse of an Islamic State fighter. However, he was acquitted of murder in the detainee's death and cleared of charges that he deliberately fired on unarmed civilians.

While Gallagher avoided a prison sentence, he was demoted in rank and pay grade for his conviction. The Navy informed Gallagher that a five-member panel of Navy commandos would review his case to determine whether he would be fit to remain on the elite force. Trump intervened in the case, ordering the Navy to restore Gallagher's rank and pay, and lashed out at the proceedings in a post on Twitter. He later said Gallagher would "retire peacefully with all of the honors that he has earned."

Critics said at the time that Trump's actions would undermine military justice and implicitly condone war crimes. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key fact about canoeing at the 2020 Tokyo Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Canoeing is divided between slalom and sprint events, using canoes and kayaks. Here are some key facts about Olympic canoeIntroduced Sprint canoe first featured as an exhibition event in the 1924 ...

BRIEF-HHS Secretary: U.S. still waiting for green light to send experts to China

HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO TAP INTO AUTHORTY TO TRANSFER FUNDS FROM HHS FOR CORONAVIRUS HHS SECRETARY AZAR SAYS ITS PREMATURE TO ASK CONGRESS FOR ADDITIONAL FUNDS TO SUPPORT THE OUTBREAK RESPONSE HHS SECRETARY AZ...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about artistic swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Artistic swimming, previously synchronized swimming, is one of the aquatic events. Here are some key facts about artistic swimming at the Olympics.Introduced Artistic swimming was added to the Oly...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about sailing at the 2020 Tokyo Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports. Sailing pits athletes against the natural elements as they compete on the open water. Here are some key facts about Olympic sailingIntroduced Sailing was introduced to Olympic competition in 1900,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020